Spotify Premium gets price hike across multiple regions worldwide

The Swedish audio streaming giant, Spotify, is raising the price of its premium subscription once again. Spotify said in a blog post that it will increase the price for Premium subscribers in multiple markets over the next month, including Europe, Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and South Asia.

Spotify will start emailing customers about the updated pricing, which will come into effect on their billing date in September. Its increased subscription fee for the Premium Individual plan will cost €11.99/mo ($13.86) instead of €10.99/mo. You can check out the company's website to learn about locally available plans.

Spotify Premium has been around since 2008, but July 2023 was the first time its Individual plan jumped from $9.99/mo to $10.99/mo in the US, alongside changes to other plans. Besides the US, prices for Spotify Premium went up in many other countries globally.

The Individual plan now costs $11.99/mo in the US after last year's price hike; meanwhile, Spotify added a new $10.99/mo Basic plan that kicks out audiobooks.

In other words, Spotify isn't shying away from price hikes anymore, and it's a rising trend across the streaming industry. Some players, like Netflix, went ahead and blocked users from sharing passwords outside their home Wi-Fi, even with their own family members.

The announcement has arrived just days after Spotify's Q2 2025 earnings call, where the streaming giant exceeded guidance expectations. Its Monthly Active Users (MAU) count reached 696 million with an 11% year-over-year increase, and the number of Premium subscribers grew to 276 million.

It was a strong quarter for Spotify, but not without some ups and downs. Its Operating Income of €406 million (approx. $470 million) was below the guidance level, accompanied by €116 million in Social Charges, which were again €98 million higher than the forecast.

While the company wants to make more money, it has shut down rumors of ads coming to its Premium plans. Speaking of which, its ad revenue also took a slight hit in the second quarter.