Star Citizen free-to-play event is back offering dozens of ships and vehicles to try

Every year, the developer behind Star Citizen, Cloud Imperium Games, hosts a gigantic free-fly event for the sci-fi space RPG, letting any PC gamers join up and try out its universe, ships, and everything else for a couple of weeks without purchasing anything. Today, that Invictus Launch Week event returned. Watch the trailer above.

Like in previous years, the promotion is offering players almost every vessel and land vehicle available in the game to try out throughout the event, which lasts for the next 12 days.

The in-universe manufacturing giants of ships and other products are offering all players their wares to try for free during this time frame. However, there is a rotation. The selection switches to a new offering from new companies every 48 hours, inviting players to come back during more days to experience more spaceships and hardware, with everything from massive capital ships to eerie alien vessels being available.

Check out the full schedule here to find out what manufacturers show up on what dates, and with what vessels.

If you're a new player or need a refresher, Cloud Imperium Games has given some directions on how to reach the event's location on planet ArcCorp:

If you are first logging in, set your spawn to Area18. Otherwise, quantum travel from your current location to Area18 on ArcCorp and land at Riker Memorial Spaceport.

Once out of your hab on Area18 (or if you quantum traveled and have now landed at Riker Memorial Spaceport), follow the plethora of blue Invictus-branded signs leading you to the shuttle stop.

Hop on the shuttle and it will take you to the Bevic Convention Center, where Invictus Launch Week awaits!

Head to the row of rental kiosks in the main Invictus hall to choose from a range of ships by the manufacturers in the spotlight that day. Available ships change almost daily, so don’t forget to keep checking back.

The Star Citizen Invictus Launch Week 2955 Free Fly event lasts until May 27. All that's needed to jump in is an account. The FAQ page surrounding this year's event here has information on the event, the content available, and more.

Don't forget that crowdfunding for the massive space game recently went past $800 million, with the ongoing project gaining the latest $100 million in less than a year.