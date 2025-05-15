Threads gets multi-link support for creator profiles, click tracking, and more

Meta has announced new features for creators on Threads today. This collection of updates comes weeks after it announced its migration from Threads.net to Threads.com. Headlining the update, creators can now include up to five links in their profile bios and gain insight into how many people click on links they share in both bios and posts.

Adding multiple links directly to a profile bio is a ﻿big deal for creators. Until now, they typically squeezed in a single link, often directing people to a third-party landing page service like Linktree to list everything else—their podcast, newsletter signup, online store, or other social profiles.

Beyond just showing more links, the platform is now letting creators see how these links perform. Whether a link is in your bio or embedded within a post you share, you can now track how many clicks it receives. This is essential information for anyone using Threads to promote their work or drive traffic elsewhere online. It provides creators with valuable feedback on what content or calls to action are resonating most with their audience and helps them understand the reach they have outside of the app.

The update also brings some handy additions to Insights, the platform's analytics area. Creators will now find a weekly recap offering a snapshot comparison to the previous week, covering metrics like posts shared, total views, new follower count, and replies received.

Finally, Threads is rolling out personalized tips that suggest ways creators can better engage with their communities.

On a related note, Threads is pressing ahead with its ad rollout, recently introducing video ads despite user pushback earlier this year when it first began testing image ads.