Star Citizen's new Free Fly event offers access to the game and over 100 ships to try

Cloud Imperium Games has kicked off another one of its Star Citizen Free Fly events, offering all PC gamers access to its Persistent Universe part of the space adventuring 0experience for free. The latest free fly is celebrating the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo of 2952, where over 120 ships and ground vehicles are being offered to try out for free.

The 13-day event has new ship manufacturers rotating on the event stage on a daily basis, letting anyone take out any of the offerings for a spin across space and the various planets. A complete schedule of which ship manufacturers are taking to the stage on which days can be found here, with everything from Earth-born spacecraft to alien origin ships being shown off.

Considering the scale of the solar system in play, the developer has provided a handy map, seen below, to guide players towards the Tobin Convention Center where the event is taking place. After landing or spawning on planet microTech's largest city, New Babbage, follow the signs as needed and take the local transit system to reach the marked location.

Starting November 27, all previously showcased ships will be offered to try out again until the end of the event on November 30. For those jumping in for the first time, a handy new player guide for taking their first steps in Star Citizen's Persistent Universe can be read here.

To join the latest Star Citizen Free Fly event, an RSI account has to be created before simply downloading and playing the game via its dedicated launcher. The in-development title recently passed the impressive half a billion-dollar mark in crowdfunding. The game's next quarterly content update, 3.18, is slated to land with new locations and gameplay activities before the end of the year.