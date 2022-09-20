Star Citizen crowdfunding reaches half a billion dollars

Star Citizen free fly event ships

As the crowdfunded multiplayer space RPG Star Citizen's development continues, the project's official funding tracker has revealed it has crossed yet another massive milestone. The Cloud Imperium Games-developed title now touts having raised over $500 million from backers in the community.

The funding crossed the $400 million mark in November of last year, with the latest $100 million to cross the half a billion-milestone coming in less than 10 months. Per the funding tracker, June was an especially good month for the studio in recent times, gaining over $20 million just during that timeframe. The studio offers a variety of in-game ships and content as incentives for pledging money for the project's continued development.

While release dates are still nowhere in sight for the complete multiplayer experience nor the star-studded campaign, Cloud Imperium Games continues to steadily deliver on its quarterly game updates. The recent Alpha 3.17 major update brought forth rivers for planets, ship-to-ship refueling in flight, and an updated loot selling system as features.

The next major Star Citizen Alpha update, 3.18, should be releasing quite soon. It will carry a salvaging system for stripping down ships for profit, persistent objects across all servers, sand caves, expanded prison gameplay, and more. A glimpse at how development is progressing can be seen by heading to the studio's own progress tracker here.

