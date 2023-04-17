Steam's new Proton 8.0-1 supports Forspoken and a long list of other games

Steam’s in-built compatibility layer, Proton, has received an update bumping it to version 8.0-1. Most notable is the added support for 18 more games; among them are Forspoken and Dead Space (2023). There is also a long list of improvements and fixes too such as improved multi-touch support.
The full list of new games in this update is as follows:
- Forspoken
- Samurai Maiden
- Dead Space (2023)
- Creativerse
- Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- Atelier Meruru
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Blue Reflection
- Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV
- ToGather:Island
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition
- Exceed - Gun Bullet Children
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
- Chex Quest HD
As for other improvements, the changelog reads as follows:
- Fixed 2K launcher failure caused by launcher update.
- Fixed Arabic fonts in FIFA 21 and 22.
- Improved CJK font support in many games including NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Souzou with Power Up Kit, Stardom 3 and Sword and Fairy 3.
- Improved sleep/resume functionality on Steam Deck for Tiny Tina's Wonderland.
- Improved multi-touch support.
- Fixed native scrollbar being always visible in Final Fantasy XIV Online launcher.
- Fixed A Plague Tale: Innocence and A Plague Tale: Requiem showing on-screen keyboard when starting the game on the Steam Deck.
- Fixed rendering issues during cutscenes in Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell.
- Fixed Japanese keyboard input in Final Fantasy XIV Online.
- Fixed Football manager 2023 crashing when trying to return from a player profile.
- Fixed experimental regression: Fall in Labyrinth started crashing on some setups.
- Improved CJK characters rendering in many games including NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Souzou with Power Up Kit.
- Fixed Life is Strange Remastered crashing at the end of chapter 2.
- Fixed Alt+Tab not working on Gnome 43.
- Improved force feedback compatibility for BeamNG and Forza Horizon 5.
- Fixed regression with Mortal Combat X performance.
- Fixed OpenGL launch option for Youropa.
- Fixed raytracing in Crysis Remastered.
- Improved multiplayer support in Company of Heroes III.
- Improved fullscreen support for The Last Blade 2.
- Fixed regression: Minecraft Dungeons was hanging when disconnecting from multiplayer game.
- Fixed Immortals Fenyx Rising missing/out-of-order audio lines in cutscenes.
- Fixed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launcher flickering on Wayland.
- Fixed Story Mode not working in Dead or Alive 6.
- Enabled nvapi for many games.
- Updated wine to 8.0.
- Updated dxvk to v2.1-4-gcaf31033.
- Updated vkd3d-proton to v2.8-84-g08909d98.
- Updated dxvk-nvapi to v0.6.2.
- Updated wine-mono to 7.4.1.
To use Proton 8.0-1 in Steam, press Steam in the menu and go to Settings. From there, go to Steam Play and under Run other titles with select Proton 8.0-1. According to the notes, you can only use this version of Proton if your GPU supports Vulkan 1.3.
