Steam's new Proton 8.0-1 supports Forspoken and a long list of other games

Steam’s in-built compatibility layer, Proton, has received an update bumping it to version 8.0-1. Most notable is the added support for 18 more games; among them are Forspoken and Dead Space (2023). There is also a long list of improvements and fixes too such as improved multi-touch support.

The full list of new games in this update is as follows:

Forspoken

Samurai Maiden

Dead Space (2023)

Creativerse

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Atelier Meruru

Atelier Lydie & Suelle The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX

Blue Reflection

Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX

Disney Dreamlight Valley

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV

ToGather:Island

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition

Exceed - Gun Bullet Children

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Chex Quest HD

As for other improvements, the changelog reads as follows:

Fixed 2K launcher failure caused by launcher update.

Fixed Arabic fonts in FIFA 21 and 22.

Improved CJK font support in many games including NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Souzou with Power Up Kit, Stardom 3 and Sword and Fairy 3.

Improved sleep/resume functionality on Steam Deck for Tiny Tina's Wonderland.

Improved multi-touch support.

Fixed native scrollbar being always visible in Final Fantasy XIV Online launcher.

Fixed A Plague Tale: Innocence and A Plague Tale: Requiem showing on-screen keyboard when starting the game on the Steam Deck.

Fixed rendering issues during cutscenes in Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell.

Fixed Japanese keyboard input in Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Fixed Football manager 2023 crashing when trying to return from a player profile.

Fixed experimental regression: Fall in Labyrinth started crashing on some setups.

Improved CJK characters rendering in many games including NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Souzou with Power Up Kit.

Fixed Life is Strange Remastered crashing at the end of chapter 2.

Fixed Alt+Tab not working on Gnome 43.

Improved force feedback compatibility for BeamNG and Forza Horizon 5.

Fixed regression with Mortal Combat X performance.

Fixed OpenGL launch option for Youropa.

Fixed raytracing in Crysis Remastered.

Improved multiplayer support in Company of Heroes III.

Improved fullscreen support for The Last Blade 2.

Fixed regression: Minecraft Dungeons was hanging when disconnecting from multiplayer game.

Fixed Immortals Fenyx Rising missing/out-of-order audio lines in cutscenes.

Fixed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launcher flickering on Wayland.

Fixed Story Mode not working in Dead or Alive 6.

Enabled nvapi for many games.

Updated wine to 8.0.

Updated dxvk to v2.1-4-gcaf31033.

Updated vkd3d-proton to v2.8-84-g08909d98.

Updated dxvk-nvapi to v0.6.2.

Updated wine-mono to 7.4.1.

To use Proton 8.0-1 in Steam, press Steam in the menu and go to Settings. From there, go to Steam Play and under Run other titles with select Proton 8.0-1. According to the notes, you can only use this version of Proton if your GPU supports Vulkan 1.3.