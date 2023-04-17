Google will reportedly launch the Pixel 7a with a higher price than the Pixel 6a

As we get closer to Google I/O 2023 on May 10, more information is being leaked about the possible hardware devices that could get an official reveal at the developer conference. One of them is the mid-range Google Pixel 7a smartphone, and today a report claims that it will have a higher price than last year's Pixel 6a model.

9to5Google reports, via unnamed sources, that the Pixel 7a will be priced at $499. That's a fairly large $50 increase compared to the Pixel 6a's launch price in 2022. The same article says that the Pixel 7a will go on sale in stores on May 11, the day after Google I/O.

So why the price increase? The main reason may be that the Pixel 7a will have some improved hardware specs compared to the 6a model. While that phone had a 12.2MP main rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide rear sensor, 9to5Google reports the 7a will get a much bigger 64MP main rear sensor, along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It will also have a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, compared to the 60Hz rate on the 6a's screen. Finally, the Pixel 7a will be the first in the "a" series to support wireless charging, which is not available on the Pixel 6a.

All of that, plus the second-generation Google Tensor chip, is likely why the Pixel 7a will be more expensive out of the gate. We will almost certainly learn more when Google I/O is held in just a few weeks. We may also finally get a launch date, and some hardware specs, for the Pixel Tablet that was announced at last year's conference. We may also get an official reveal for the long-rumored Pixel Fold foldable smartphone.

