A major Forspoken patch is on the way for PC and PS5 versions

Forspoken, the fantasy action-RPG from developer Luminous Productions and publisher Square Enix, has been out for a couple of weeks. However, many gamers have encountered a number of bugs and performance issues since its release. Today, Luminous Productions's studio head Takeshi Aramaki posted word on Twitter that a major patch for Forspoken is in the works.

While PC gamers on Steam have received a couple of smaller patches, this upcoming release appears to be much more extensive. Here's what Aramaki stated:

We've been listening to all your feedback and are hard at work on an upcoming patch that will include improvements to overall performance, graphics, playability, and general updates and fixes to the game content across PS5 and vartious PC hardware configurations. We are committed to making Forspoken the most enjoyable experience possible and will provide an update about the timing of the next patch as soon as possible.

Forspoken is an interesting game for PC players, as it is the first game to use Microsoft's DirectStorage API. It was supposed to offer big improvements for the game on Windows 11 in terms of disk drive speeds, loading times, and more. However, so far the new feature has yielded mixed results, with some loading times taking longer than predicted in some instances. Hopefully the upcoming patch will fix some of these problems.