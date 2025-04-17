Study finds gold can hold the key to let people see way better

Scientists at Brown University have developed a new method that could help treat eye conditions like macular degeneration and retinitis pigmentosa using tiny gold particles called plasmonic gold nanorods (AuNRs). These gold nanoparticles are extremely small—thousands of times thinner than a human hair—and may serve as the basis for a cutting-edge system to restore lost vision.

Macular degeneration is a condition where the central part of the retina, called the macula, breaks down over time, often as people age. Retinitis pigmentosa, on the other hand, is a rare genetic disorder that leads to the gradual loss of photoreceptor cells in the retina. These cells, known as rods and cones, are responsible for capturing light.

In this study, published in the journal ACS Nano, the research team showed that injecting gold nanoparticles into the retina and stimulating them with near-infrared laser light could activate other retinal cells called bipolar and ganglion cells. These cells process visual signals and send them to the brain, bypassing the damaged photoreceptor cells affected by these eye conditions.

Compared to existing treatments, such as surgical implants of electrode arrays, this nanoparticle technique is less invasive and simpler. As lead researcher Jiarui Nie explained, "This is a new type of retinal prosthesis that has the potential to restore vision lost to retinal degeneration without requiring any kind of complicated surgery or genetic modification." Nie also pointed out that the injection process, known as an intravitreal injection, is one of the easiest procedures in eye care.

This approach could also improve how well patients see. Surgical implants are limited in resolution, but the nanoparticle solution spreads across the whole retina and might cover the entire field of vision. Additionally, since the nanoparticles respond to infrared light instead of visible light, the system could preserve any remaining vision the patient still has.

The researchers tested the technique in mice and found positive results. They saw increased activity in the part of the brain responsible for processing vision, which suggests some sight was restored. No harmful side effects or toxicity were detected, even months after the procedure.

In the future, the scientists hope to combine this technology with wearable devices like glasses or goggles equipped with cameras and lasers. While more studies are needed before human trials, this new method shows promise as a safe and effective treatment for retinal diseases.

Source: Brown University, ACS Nano | Image via Depositphotos

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.