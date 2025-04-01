Surface Book 3 is no longer supported

If you own a third-generation Surface Book, today is a sad day for you. As of today, the Surface Book 3, both 13 and 15-inch variants, are no longer supported. This unique computer has reached the end of its life and no longer receives firmware updates, new drivers, and security patches.

The Surface Book 3 debuted on May 6, 2020, nearly five years ago. It went on sale two weeks later with a starting price of $1,600 for the 13-inch variant and $2,300 for the 15-inch variant. Like its predecessor, the Surface Book 3 kept its unique design that combined a tablet with a keyboard dock that also held the device's additional battery and a graphics card in more expensive configurations.

Despite the lack of visual changes (the 15-inch variant debuted with the Surface Book 2), the computer received Intel's then-latest 10th-generation Core i5 and Core i7 processors, up to 32GB of RAM (8GB in the base 13-inch variant), and up to 2TB of SSD. As for the graphics, Microsoft offered the Surface Book 3 with integrated Intel Iris Plus, the Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q, the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q, or the Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 Max-Q.

Despite having a more capable processor and graphics, many agreed that the Surface Book 3 felt a bit stalled. Its wow-factor has worn off during five years and three generations, and design limitations compared to competing laptops at that price point led to a lukewarm reception (Neowin gave the Surface Book a 7/10 rating). After one year, Microsoft ditched the Surface Book paradigm entirely and introduced the original Surface Laptop Studio, a still quirky but more modern and up-to-times laptop.

Launched on May 26, 2020, the Surface Book 3 computer received nearly five years of active support. While you can continue using the device if it works well for you (it can still update to Windows 11 and receive feature updates and security fixes for the operating system), keep in mind that you will not get firmware updates with security improvements, bug fixes, and new drivers.

With the Surface Book 3 out of support, the next device on the chopping block is the Surface Pro X SQ1, Microsoft's first modern Windows on ARM device (we are not talking about the Surface RT and RT 2). The Surface Pro X SQ1 will be out of support on August 10, 2025.