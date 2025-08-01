Telegram gets profile ranks, public post search, gift updates, and more

Image source: Telegram

Telegram has received a new feature update with several new features for regular and paid users. The latest release introduces improved search, story albums, user ranks, gift collections, and more.

Starting with search, Telegram now has a new "Posts" tab where you can find posts from public channels that match your request. Telegram says this change makes it easier to find anything you want from a variety of sources. Oddly, this feature is only available to Telegram Premium subscribers.

Customers who post Telegram stories can now arrange them into albums. Memes, adventures, or whatever you want to keep sorted and well-organized. Businesses can also use this feature to display products or create playlists. Like the stories feature, albums are only available for Telegram Premium subscribers.

Gifts that you receive in Telegram can also be stored in custom collections based on theme, rarity, or something else. You can add one gift to multiple collections and use various filters for easy gift browsing. Speaking of gifts, Telegram now has a new type that is only available to Telegram Premium subscribers, with a limit on how many you can purchase. Telegram claims gifts are so popular that new ones "sell out in minutes."

Next, those who often use Telegram Stars for various purchases on the platform can show off their activity with a profile rating - a numerical rating based on the total number of successful Telegram Stars transactions.

Finally, if you own bots or mini apps on the platform, you can manage them with the BotFather mini app. It lets you create bots, update settings, icons, descriptions, and more.

Telegram's latest update is now rolling out to all users on all supported platforms. You can learn more about it in a post on the official website.