Telegram gets another major update as platform becomes profitable

Telegram continues its tradition of monthly feature updates with a new content drop for the messenger. The first update of 2025 (it was actually planned for late 2024, but Apple's review process delayed the release) brings improvements for gifts, filters, reactions, and more.

With the latest updates, Telegram users can upgrade digital gits to collectibles with unique appearance, custom effects, and other exclusive perks. Users can transfer collectibles to others or even sell them on NFT marketplaces (remember those?). Telegram says over 20 existing gifts can be upgraded to over 1,400 unique variants. You can upgrade a gift using Telegram Stars.

Service messages in Telegram now support reactions. These include notifications like calls, profile photo changes, giveaways, etc.

Telegram search is now more powerful thanks to additional filters. You can now refine search results with options like "Private chats," "Group chats," "Channels," etc.

Businesses, organizations, and public figures can now get an extra layer of verification thanks to the third-party verification process. Third-party services can assign custom icons to verified profiles and a more detailed verification message to profile descriptions. Telegram says this change will help prevent scams and reduce misinformation on the platform.

Telegram Premium users are now allowed to add emojis to folder names for extra personalization or a more minimalistic emoji-only look. This joins other Premium-exclusive features (over 30) like faster downloads, voice-to-text, chat translation, custom emoji, etc.

Speaking of Telegram Premium, the platform reports having over 12 million paid subscribers. These users, in addition to other monetization features like ads and Telegram Stars, helped the messenger reach profitability. By the end of 2024, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, reported that the platform was now profitable.

You can learn more about the latest Telegram update in a post on the official blog via this link.