Terminator 2 is going 2D with a retro-styled new arcade game, out in 2025

One of the most iconic action movies that's ever been released, Terminator 2, is getting a video game all these years later, but it's keeping things retro. Announced today, Terminator 2D: NO FATE is coming in as an officially licensed side-scroller take on the classic movie. Check out the announcement trailer above.

"It's a love letter to 80s/90s arcade games and we feel like it's the T2 game we should have had back in our youth," says developer Bitmap Bureau's Design Director and Programmer Mike Tucker.

The game will offer Sarah Connor and the T-800 as protagonists as they take on the T-1000, just like in the movie. At the same time, a future timeline will offer players to take the role of John Connor, who is leading the resistance against the machines. The storyline will combine iconic scenes from the movie while also adding in original scenarios and multiple new endings for players to explore.

Here are all the features announced by the studio:

Step into a classic arcade experience that pays homage to the Terminator universe with authentic arcade gameplay, music and visuals built from the ground up.

Relive iconic moments and forge new paths as Sarah, John and the T-800 in a narrative featuring a mix of classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day scenes and untold Terminator stories.

Shoot, sneak and escape the T-1000’s blades in a wide array of levels, and lead the Resistance as John Connor in critical Future War missions.

Battle against the full force of Cyberdyne and Skynet’s arsenal, with multiple enemy types and adrenaline-pumping boss fights to take on.

See the world of Terminator 2: Judgment Day like never before with detailed 2D sprite artwork of your favourite characters and scenes.

Enjoy a cinematic soundtrack featuring recrafted music from the legendary Terminator 2: Judgment Day score and all-new compositions.

Aim for the highest rank in each level to reign supreme on your high score table and achieve arcade immortality.

Mix things up with multiple different game modes to unlock and choose from: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Infinite Mode, Boss Rush, Mother of the Future and Level Training!

Terminator 2D: NO FATE is coming out on September 5, and it's hitting PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Alongside releasing physical copies, Publisher Reef Entertainment is also planning to bring the title to retro platforms, but no details have been announced yet.