Microsoft releases Copilot app for macOS

Neowin

Microsoft is not done with Copilot announcements this week. Following the news about Copilot Voice and Think Deeper becoming available for free for all users without limits, Microsoft is bringing the Copilot app to Mac users. Until now, the Copilot app has only been available on Windows, iOS, and Android. Now, those with Apple-made computers can switch from their browsers to a dedicated application (not an iPad port that was quickly pulled in 2024).

In addition to all the features that are available on the web, a dedicated app enables additional capabilities like dedicated shortcut support. You can press Option + Space to launch a small input box to type a message or start a voice chat with Copilot.

It is worth noting that there are several limitations. For one, Copilot on macOS requires macOS 14 or newer. It also does not work on Intel-powered Macs—only those with the M1 chip or newer are supported. Finally, as of right now, the app is available only in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, Microsoft is working on bringing the app to Mac users in more countries:

If you have a Mac and you live in the US or UK, you can download Copilot from the App Store using this link.

