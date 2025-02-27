Microsoft releases Copilot app for macOS

Microsoft is not done with Copilot announcements this week. Following the news about Copilot Voice and Think Deeper becoming available for free for all users without limits, Microsoft is bringing the Copilot app to Mac users. Until now, the Copilot app has only been available on Windows, iOS, and Android. Now, those with Apple-made computers can switch from their browsers to a dedicated application (not an iPad port that was quickly pulled in 2024).

Now live in the App Store (and my dock): Copilot for MacOS 🍎 Don’t know how I ever lived without option+space for the million things a day I ask Copilot. Apple lovers, your Mac can now join the party with iPhone and iPad. Check it out and let me know what you think! pic.twitter.com/Di4GE6IoyR — Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleyman) February 27, 2025

In addition to all the features that are available on the web, a dedicated app enables additional capabilities like dedicated shortcut support. You can press Option + Space to launch a small input box to type a message or start a voice chat with Copilot.

It is worth noting that there are several limitations. For one, Copilot on macOS requires macOS 14 or newer. It also does not work on Intel-powered Macs—only those with the M1 chip or newer are supported. Finally, as of right now, the app is available only in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, Microsoft is working on bringing the app to Mac users in more countries:

US and UK for now, working on more! — Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleyman) February 27, 2025

If you have a Mac and you live in the US or UK, you can download Copilot from the App Store using this link.