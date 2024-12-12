The DoJ wants to ban TikTok before Donald Trump takes office in January

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals to deny TikTok's request to delay a new law that could lead to a ban on the app in the United States. The law requires TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell its ownership of the app by January 19, 2025, or face a ban.

Merely a week ago, a federal appeals court maintained the regulations, citing that it does not violate the U.S. Constitution. TikTok then argued that the law goes against their rights to free speech and equal protection of the law, describing itself as the largest speech platform in the nation. These arguments were still dismissed by the court, though.

In response to that, TikTok then filed a motion for an emergency pause on the law saying that it needs more time to prepare its case. The company also said that it has strong arguments against the law and would take the issue to the Supreme Court if it comes to that. The DoJ, on the other hand, is opposing TikTok's request for a delay and says TikTok’s claims have already been heard and dealt with and the courts have dismissed them, and that the law needs to be enforced as soon as possible citing national security concerns.

If TikTok fails to meet the January 19 deadline, it risks removal from app marketplaces such as Apple App Store and Google Play, and access to its website would be blocked for people residing in the U.S.

It is also essential to consider that Donald Trump will take office one day past the January deadline. Trump had attempted to ban TikTok during his tenure but has recently announced in his election campaign that he wouldn't allow the ban of TikTok. If the deadline still gets extended, the new administration would also be a factor in deciding whether or not TikTok gets banned in the United States.

Source: Reuters