The Epic Games Store free games this week are Black Book and Dodo Peak

The Epic Games Store free games this week are two indie titles that are very different from each other. Both are now available to download and keep for free for the next week, until August 24 at 11 am Eastern time.

The first free Epic Games Store game is Black Book, from developer Morteshka and publisher HypeTrain Digital. This game combines adventure elements with a card-based RPG and is based on Slavic folktales, about a young sorceress who must battle evil forces. Here's a summary:

Uncover the seals of Black Book - Collect spell cards and new skills as you progress.

A Historic Adventure - Solve riddles and complete side-quests as you learn more about life in the Slavic countryside.

Lead a Demonic Flock - Send demons to do your bidding, but be careful - idle demons will torture you if you don’t find them something to do!

Myths and legends - Explore a world based on Northern Slavic mythology. Learn from an in-game encyclopedia, created with the help of expert anthropologists - and find all folk tales hidden within the game!

The other free Epic Games Store game is Dodo Peak. This is a fun and colorful retro-platformer game from developer and publisher Moving Pieces Interactive. You play as a dodo bird that is trying to save your babies from various animals that want to eat them. Here's the breakdown:

Collect coins, dodge sneaky snakes, avoid malevolent monkeys, grab power-ups for extra speed or super strength, and strive for the best time across a stunning variety of handcrafted islands. As your pack grows, so does the challenge in bringing them home!

The combined price of both of these games normally is $34.99. Again, these will remain free to download and keep from the Epic Games Store for the next seven days. Which one will you play first?