Alan Wake 2 delayed by 10 days to avoid other major releases like Spider-Man 2

Delays are a common occurrence in the games industry due to needing extra development time or space to squash bugs. However, with 2023 being packed to the brim with major releases, publishers are now scrambling to find open slots to release their games without much competition.

Alan Wake 2 has now been hit with a delay to avoid being jammed up with other games. Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 is now releasing on October 27 instead of the originally announced October 17 date.

"We're moving Alan Wake 2's launch from October 17 to October 27," the developer wrote today in a short announcement. "October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games."

We can't wait to show you what everyone's… pic.twitter.com/GpLxyr2xvY — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) August 17, 2023

While fans will be waiting a little longer to get their hands on the game, Remedy seems to be planning another showcase of the game next week. "We can't wait to show you what everyone's favorite novelist is up to in the Dark Place next week. Thanks for your patience!" the studio adds.

Ubisoft is another publisher that recently did a similar move, bringing forward Assassin's Creed Mirage's launch to avoid the middle-of-October crunch. These moves have given Sony's Spider-Man 2 an entire week to itself.

The game's first gameplay trailer dropped in May this year, offering a first look at the returning haunted writer after his 13-year hiatus. The sequel is bringing in another protagonist into the mix too, an FBI agent named Saga Anderson who is being thrust into the storyline alongside Wake.

Remedy has described the upcoming title as a survival horror experience inspired by the Resident Evil franchise. The story takes place in Bright Falls, a small-town community that has gone through a string of ritualistic murders, which is where Anderson and Wake's stories will come together.

With the delay, Alan Wake 2 is now coming out on October 27 across PC via the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Publisher Epic Games has also recently revealed that the game's price will be $10 lower than other current-generation AAA releases due to it being a digital-only launch.