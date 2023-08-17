DEAL: These 2TB Thunderbolt external SSDs from SanDisk (WD), Sabrent are extremely fast

If you have been following Neowin for the last couple of months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) as well as hard disk drive (HDD) prices have dropped by a lot, and when we say a lot, we really mean it.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price. The same is true for some external hard drives too as Seagate is still selling its 16TB and 14TB models for the lowest prices ever. The 16TB one is especially good.

While it hasn't been all that great for shoppers looking to buy CMR-based internal hard disk drives (HDDs), Newegg was offering a 20TB enterprise-grade X20 for just $285, and it's actually dropped even more since (So go grab a bunch of them if you want to upgrade your NAS or Plex server).

Sabrent XTRM size compared to a a coin and a debit/credit card

Today, we add to the list a couple of Thunderbolt SSDs. These are essentially the fastest portable SSDs one can get, relying on Thunderbolt 3.0 (40Gbps) interface. We have a couple of deals in place, one from SanDisk, and the other one being a Sabrent. The latter is absolutely tiny as can be seen in the image above.

Get these at the links below (all options below are sold and shipped by Amazon itself so you should have no issues availing of after-sale services like a warranty):

SanDisk Professional 2TB PRO-G40 SSD - Up to 3000MB/s, Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), USB-C (10Gbps), IP68 dust/Water Resistance, External Solid State Drive - SDPS31H-002T-GBCND: $239.99 (Amazon US)

SanDisk Professional 1TB PRO-G40 SSD - Up to 3000MB/s, Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), USB-C (10Gbps), IP68 dust/Water Resistance, External Solid State Drive - SDPS31H-001T-GBCND: $159.99 (Amazon US)

SABRENT 1TB Rocket Nano XTRM External SSD, Speeds Up to 2700MB/s (SB-XTMN-1TB): $169.99 (Amazon US)

SanDisk Pro G40

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.