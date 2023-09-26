The final Windows 11 version 21H2 non-security update build 22000.2482 is available

Microsoft has released the non-security update for Windows 11 version 21H2. The build number is 22000.2482 (KB5030301). It's mainly for adding a number of improvements and bug fixes to the OS.

This release is also the final non-security update for Windows 11 version 21H2. After this, the OS will continue to get security updates but no new features or improvements. Also, a number of versions of Windows 11 21H2 will no longer get any updates at all after October 10, 2023:

Windows 11 Home, version 21H2

Windows 11 Pro, version 21H2

Windows 11 Pro for Workstations, version 21H2

Windows 11 Pro Education, version 21H2

The remaining editions of Windows 11, version 21H2 will continue to get security updates.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Excel. It stops responding when you try to share a file as a PDF in Outlook. Improvements This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB: New! This update completes the work to comply with the GB18030-2022 requirements. It removes and remaps characters for Microsoft Wubi input and Microsoft Pinyin U-mode input. You can no longer enter character codepoints that are not supported. All the required codepoints are up to date.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Greenland.

This update changes the spelling of Ukraine's capital from Kiev to Kyiv.

This update addresses an issue that affects account lockout event 4625. The format of the event is wrong in the ForwardedEvents log. This occurs when an account name is in the user principal name (UPN) format.

This update affects the Key Distribution Center (KDC) and user security identifiers (SID). KDC now reads the user SID from the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) of a certificate. Because of this, mobile device management (MDM) providers can use offline templates to fill in the user SID. To learn more, see KB5014754.

This update addresses an issue that is related to changes in the forwarding of events.

This update addresses an issue that affects XPath queries on FileHash and other binary fields. It stops them from matching values in event records.

This update addresses an issue that affects an Application Virtualization (App-V) environment. Copy operations within it stop working. This occurs after you install the April 2023 update.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol (SCEP) certificate. The system reports some SCEP certificate installations as failed. Instead, the system should report them as pending.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Print to PDF. It uses the metadata for the name you sign in with as the author of a printed PDF. It should use the display name instead.

This update addresses an issue that affects some USB printers. Microsoft Defender stops them from printing.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). AppID Tagging policies might greatly increase how long it takes your device to start up.

This update addresses an issue that affects IMEPad. It stops working. This occurs when you enter end-user-defined characters (EUDC).

This update addresses an issue that affects application compatibility. It is related to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Apps. The display of some elements is not aligned correctly.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft Distributed Transaction Coordinator (DTC). It has a handle leak. Because of this, the system runs out of memory.

This update addresses an issue that might make Windows stop responding. This might occur if you use Microsoft OneDrive files that are compressed by NTFS.

This update addresses an issue that might cause a user-mode memory leak. It might occur when you call CopyFile() or MoveFile().

This update addresses an issue that affects external binding. It fails. This occurs after you install Windows updates dated May 2023 or later. Because of this, there are issues that affect LDAP queries and authentication.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22000.2474 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

You can check out the support page here.