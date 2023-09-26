Windows 11 version 23H2 build 22631 is available for Insider Release Preview members

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 23H2 today, but only for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview channel.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

The blog added that the new build will be on the same "servicing branch and code base as Windows 11, version 22H2". This build has all of the new "Moment 4" features, plus a number of additions, which you can check out below:

Chat is now Microsoft Teams (free). Microsoft Teams (free) is pinned by default to the taskbar and can be unpinned like other apps on the taskbar. Windows Insiders who click to launch Microsoft Teams (free) will discover a mini communications experience making it possible to chat, call, and meet with their people within just a click or two. Not only does its compact size make it easy to place the window anywhere on desktop, but you can passively keep tabs on your conversations with the ability to have it visible as you browse the web or connect with your communities. With Microsoft Teams (free) we’re also introducing these new experiences: Users will also be able to access the new Phone Link integration with Microsoft Teams (free). They can link their Android phone to send, receive SMS messages and share meeting links using their regular phone number. A new People experience finds you relevant people easily on Teams and makes it possible to access and connect with contacts synced by users. And a new Play Together widget in Windows 11 Game Bar powered by Microsoft Teams (free) lets you see your friends’ videos overlaid directly on top of your game. Friends can join from any device for free to connect, chat, and more while playing Starfield along with many of your favorite games on this new widget. Hit WIN + G to start playing.



New mini communications experience in Microsoft Teams (free).

Microsoft added that Windows 11, version 23H2 is also available for Windows Insider members in the Release Preview Channel via the “seeker” feature in Windows Update.

This means Insiders currently in the Release Preview Channel that meet the Windows 11 hardware requirements can go to Settings and Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 11, version 23H2 Build 22631 if they want. Once an Insider updates their PC to Windows 11, version 23H2, they will continue to automatically receive new servicing updates through Windows Update (the typical monthly update process).

You can get the full blog post here.