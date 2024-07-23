The major Helldivers 2: Escalation of Freedom update is coming on August 6 for PC and PS5

Helldivers 2 launched in early February, and the third-person sci-fi shooter quickly became a very popular game on the PC via Steam, along with its PlayStation 5 version. Today, the game's developer Arrowhead announced the first major content update for the game, called Escalation of Freedom.

In a post on the game's Steam page, Arrowhead describes some of the new content and features that will be a part of the update. There will be three new alien bugs to deal with. One is actually a creature from the first Helldivers game, the Impaler. This enemy alien has huge tentacles that come out of the ground so players won't be able to run away from them.

The update will also include a variant of the game's Charger, called the Spore Charger, which is hidden in a fog until you are close to it. There's also the Terminid Alpha Commander, a bigger and meaner version of the game's Brood Commander. Finally, there's a new Rocket Tank Automaton enemy, and Arrowhead says there will be some surprises as well.

The update will also have a new and higher player difficulty, Combat Rating 10: Super Helldive. Arrowhead added:

We’ve also heard your desire for mission variation, which is why we’re bringing you new mission objectives and bigger enemy outposts for both bots and bugs that offer brand new Super Sample rewards. These outposts will be heavily fortified, and require players to coordinate and strategize in order to take them out.

The update will also offer some improvements to help cut down on the amount of grief kicking in the game's multiplayer along with a number of quality-of-life improvements which will include changes to the game's social meun. Escalation of Freedom will be released as part of Helldivers 2 on August 6 for Steam and PS5.