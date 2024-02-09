Helldivers 2 has become the most popular PlayStation Studios launch of all time on Steam

Helldivers 2, the third-person sci-fi shooter sequel from developer Arrowhead, was released as a PlayStation Studios-published game for both the PS5 and via Valve's Steam service at the same time, which is a true rarity. One day after the game's launch, it has already become the most popular PC PlayStation Studios game ever launched on Steam.

According to SteamDB, Helldivers 2 had a top concurrent player number of 81,840 on Steam so far. While those numbers don't exactly reach the heights achieved by Palworld, it does top the number of the previous most popular PlayStation Studios PC game, God of War, which had 73,529 concurrent players at its peak.

As of this writing, Helldivers 2 is still the top-selling game on Steam, and it currently has over 71,000 concurrent players. It's possible those numbers could go even higher this weekend.

While Helldivers 2 is doing well on Steam in terms of sales and concurrent players, it did have some first-day glitches. PC Gamer reports that many players have encountered game crashes, while others have mentioned some matchmaking issues.

Another update on HELLDIVERS 2 from Game Director Mikael Eriksson: pic.twitter.com/IqvVb7efVf — Arrowhead Game Studios (@ArrowheadGS) February 8, 2024

Helldivers 2's Game Director at Arrowhead, Mikael Eriksson, posted a message on its X (formerly Twitter) account which announced it has released a hotfix for the Steam version that should fix some of the matchmaking and crash issues. He added, "We know there's more to solve, and we are working our way through it."

Meanwhile, the official PlayStation blog has confirmed that Helldivers 2 will be getting some free post-launch content updates. While there are no specific details yet on those updates, it stated players can expect "refreshed gameplay, introducing new tools, new challenges, and new threats from around the galaxy."