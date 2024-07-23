Adobe releases new Generate AI features for Illustrator and Photoshop

Adobe today announced new Generative AI features in Illustrator and Photoshop designed to accelerate the creative workflows of content creators. As anticipated, these Gen AI features are powered by Adobe's own Firefly models.

The all-new Generative Shape Fill (beta) feature in Illustrator allows creators to quickly add detailed vectors to shapes using text prompts directly in the Contextual Taskbar. This feature is powered by the latest Firefly Vector Model (beta), which boasts improved speed, power, and precision. Using this feature, creators can easily match the style and color of their own artwork to create a wide variety of editable and scalable vector graphic options.

In addition to Generative Shape Fill, Illustrator also gains several new features, including the Dimension Tool, Mockup (beta), Contextual Taskbar, Retype, enhanced selection tools, Text to Pattern (beta), Style Reference, and more.

Photoshop will now enable creators to generate images using text prompts, powered by the Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model. Photoshop is also receiving new features to streamline repetitive tasks, such as the Selection Brush Tool, Adjustment Brush Tool, and improvements to the Type Tool and Contextual Taskbar.

With today's announcements, Adobe's Photoshop and Illustrator has the following Generative AI features powered by Firefly models:

All-new Generative Shape Fill in Illustrator empowers designers to quickly add detailed vectors to shapes in designer’s own unique style for concept ideation or more detail in existing artwork and designs.

Adobe's latest update to Illustrator and Photoshop marks a significant step forward in integrating generative AI into the creative workflow. By leveraging the power of Firefly models, Adobe enables creators to streamline their processes, explore new artistic avenues, and ultimately bring their visions to life with greater efficiency and precision.

Source: Adobe