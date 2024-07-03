The new Microsoft Teams now supports personal accounts on Windows 10, Mac and the web

Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular enterprise communication and collaboration platforms. A few years ago, Microsoft made Teams available for general consumers for personal use. With a free Microsoft account, you can use Teams for personal use. Over the past few years, Microsoft has even added some features like Communities that are exclusive to Teams' personal users.

Until recently, the new Teams experience on Mac, Windows 10, and the web only supported enterprise accounts. Based on user feedback, Microsoft has now added support for personal accounts on these platforms. The new Microsoft Teams app on Windows 11 already supports all types of accounts. With this expanded support, the new Teams app can be used for personal, work, and school accounts on all platforms.

As expected, the new Teams app on Windows 10, Mac, and the web allows you to access Communities. They are like Facebook Groups where community members can have discussions, share files and photos, join video calls, plan events, and more. Teams supports both public and private communities.

When you use a personal account in Teams, you can create meetings (up to 60 minutes and 100 participants) with anyone. If you have multiple accounts logged in, you can select the Teams account you want to join with when joining a meeting. You can also enter a meeting as a guest without signing in.

The new Teams app for Windows 10 and Mac is available here. You can access the new web experience for Teams for Personal by selecting the "Try the new Teams" toggle on the top left. In the coming weeks, the new Teams for Personal for Web will become the default experience for everyone.

If you have feedback to improve the new Teams experience for personal use, you can post it here.

Source: Microsoft