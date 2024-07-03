Proton launches Docs for encrypted, privacy-focused document editing and collaboration

Today, Proton announced a new tool that expands its portfolio of privacy-focused services. Proton Docs is here to rival Google Docs, Microsoft Office, and other apps, offering customers document editing and collaboration capabilities with an emphasis on security and privacy. Proton touts its latest app as a "secure alternative to Google Drive and Docs" and a solid option for healthcare, media, finance, legal, and other industries that often deal with sensitive data.

Key features in Proton Docs include rich text editing with advanced formatting capabilities, wide compatibility with popular document formats like Word (docx), real-time collaboration and commenting, image support, and more. Proton Docs also supports features from the recently acquired Standard Notes. They include markdown, rich text, code blocks, checklists, and more. Most importantly, Proton promises to keep it end-to-end encrypted by default and never harvest any of your data.

Anant Vijay Singh, Product Lead for Proton Drive, said the following about the launch of Proton Docs:

Docs in Proton Drive makes it effortless to stay secure and private. Users don’t have to lift a finger or worry about complicated security measures—Proton’s got it all covered. In a world where Big Tech constantly breaches privacy and mishandles data, Docs offers a seamless and reliable solution for document editing and collaboration. Our users can confidently create and share documents, resting easy knowing their information is protected.

Like other Proton services, Proton Docs offers a free tier for all customers. It provides access to essential features, giving users a privacy-focused service at no cost. Additional features are available for those willing to pay.

Proton promises to deliver more features in future updates. Customers can look out for improved collaboration and new tools that will make it easier to create and edit documents with their coworkers.

You can learn more about Proton Docs in a blog post on the official Proton website.