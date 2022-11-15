The second wave of Stadia refunds by Google hits Europe, Canada, and the U.K.

In September 2022, Google announced its decision to kill Stadia’s game-streaming services and promised refunds of hardware purchases bought from the Google or Stadia Store. Stadia will officially shut down on January 18, 2023, despite launching in 2019.

The refunds began rolling out to U.S. residents on November 9, excluding residents outside the U.S. Now, according to reports, users in the UK, Canada, and Europe are being informed by Google through emails about receiving their refunds. The process is still gradual and slowly coming to individuals as they get the due amount in their bank accounts, account credits, and credit cards.

A Reddit thread gathers reports where netizens have chimed in from different locations in Europe, such as Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, and France, among other places. As previously mentioned by Google, the refunds only encompass the amount spent on hardware purchases like a Stadia Controller and Play and Watch with Google TV packages, or other Downloadable Content (DLC) purchases via the Stadia Store. It does not include the monthly cost of Stadia’s premium subscription service, Stadia Pro.

In case the purchases include Ubisoft titles, users will be able to transfer them to their PCs via Ubisoft Connect, although it is unclear if their progress will remain unharmed.

Via: 9To5Google