Windows 10 KB5020030 update brings significant change to Taskbar search, fixes printer issue

Microsoft today has released the latest optional update for Windows 10 (KB5020030) with builds 19042.2311, 19043.2311, 19044.2311, and 19045.2311. The new update fixes several annoying bugs which include issues related to Microsoft Store update failures, printers, and DST. Additionally, it also brings a significant change in the Taskbar search.
You can find the highlights of the new KB5020030 update below:
Highlights
- New! The search box now appears, by default, on the taskbar when the taskbar is at the top of your screen or when you turn on small taskbar button mode. You can use the search box to discover information and search your PC and the web directly from your taskbar. To configure how search appears, right-click the taskbar of your primary monitor and hover over Search. For more information, see Learn more about search.
- It addresses some persistent update failures for the Microsoft Store.
- It addresses an issue that affects certain printers. The print outputs are misaligned.
- It addresses an issue that affects daylight saving time (DST) in the Republic of Fiji. It cancels DST for 2022.
Here are the known issues and their workarounds:
Symptoms
Workaround
Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image might have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when custom offline media or ISO images are created by slipstreaming this update into the image without having first installed the standalone servicing stack update (SSU) released March 29, 2021 or later.
Note Devices that connect directly to Windows Update to receive updates are not affected. This includes devices using Windows Update for Business. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the SSU and latest cumulative update (LCU) without any extra steps.
To avoid this issue, be sure to first slipstream the SSU released March 29, 2021 or later into the custom offline media or ISO image before slipstreaming the LCU. To do this with the combined SSU and LCU packages now used for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, you will need to extract the SSU from the combined package. Use the following steps to extract the SSU:
-
Extract the cab from the msu via this command line (using the package for KB5000842 as an example): expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.msu /f:Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab
-
Extract the SSU from the previously extracted cab via this command line: expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab /f:*
-
You will then have the SSU cab, in this example named SSU-19041.903-x64.cab. Slipstream this file into your offline image first, then the LCU.
If you have already encountered this issue by installing the OS using affected custom media, you can mitigate it by directly installing the new Microsoft Edge. If you need to broadly deploy the new Microsoft Edge for business, see Download and deploy Microsoft Edge for business.
After installing updates released on November 8, 2022 or later on Windows Servers with the Domain Controller role, you might have issues with Kerberos authentication. This issue might affect any Kerberos authentication in your environment. Some scenarios that might be affected:
-
Domain user sign in might fail. This also might affect Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS) authentication.
-
Group Managed Service Accounts (gMSA) used for services such as Internet Information Services (IIS Web Server) might fail to authenticate.
-
Remote Desktop connections using domain users might fail to connect.
-
You might be unable to access shared folders on workstations and file shares on servers.
-
Printing that requires domain user authentication might fail.
When this issue is encountered you might receive a Microsoft-Windows-Kerberos-Key-Distribution-Center Event ID 14 error event in the System section of Event Log on your Domain Controller with the below text. Note: affected events will have "the missing key has an ID of 1":
While processing an AS request for target service , the account did not have a suitable key for generating a Kerberos ticket (the missing key has an ID of 1). The requested etypes : 18 3. The accounts available etypes : 23 18 17. Changing or resetting the password of will generate a proper key.
Note This issue is not an expected part of the security hardening for Netlogon and Kerberos starting with November 2022 security update. You will still need to follow the guidance in these articles even after this issue is resolved.
Windows devices used at home by consumers or devices that are not part of a on-premises domain are not affected by this issue. Azure Active Directory environments that are not hybrid and do not have any on premises Active Directory servers are not affected.
We are working on a resolution and estimate a solution will be ready in the coming weeks. This known issue will be updated with more information when it is available.
After you install this or later updates, you might be unable to reconnect to Direct Access after temporarily losing network connectivity or transitioning between Wi-Fi networks or access points.
Note This issue should not affect other remote access solutions such as VPN (sometimes called Remote Access Server or RAS) and Always On VPN (AOVPN).
Windows devices used at home by consumers or devices in organizations which are not using Direct Access to remotely access the organization's network resources are not affected.
If you cannot use the resolution below, you can mitigate this issue by restarting your Windows device.
This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> .
For information on deploying and configuring these special Group Policy, please see How to use Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback.
Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name:
-
Download for Windows 11, version 22H2 - KB5018427 221029_091533 Known Issue Rollback
-
Download for Windows 11, version 21H2 - KB5018483 220927_043051 Known Issue Rollback
-
Download for Windows Server 2022 - KB5018485 220927_043049 Known Issue Rollback
-
Download for Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; Windows 10, version 20H2 - KB5018482 220927_043047 Known Issue Rollback
Important You will need to install and configure the Group Policy for your version of Windows to resolve this issue.
To download the update head over to Settings where you can find the option for downloading this latest Optional Update. Or you can also manually install it from the Update Catalog website here. You can view the official support article here.
