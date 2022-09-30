Ubisoft to enable users to transfer their purchases to PC as Stadia wheezes its last cough

Yesterday Google announced that it is shutting down its game streaming platform, Stadia, less than three years after it went online. The tech giant also said that it will refund all hardware purchases from the Google Store along with any game and DLC purchases from the Stadia store.

Now, according to a new report, those who purchased Ubisoft titles on the cloud gaming platform will be able to transfer them to their PCs. In a statement to The Verge, Jessica Roache, Ubisoft senior corporate communications manager confirmed this stating:

While Stadia will shut down on January 18th, 2023, we’re happy to share that we’re currently working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect. We’ll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date.

Although Stadia is set to bite the dust in January next year, Google has taken away the ability to make purchases on the Stadia store. This means that you cannot get your hands on an Ubisoft game now and get a copy of it on your PC in the future.

Currently, it is unclear if players will be able to transfer their saves and progress to their PCs as well. For more information, we'll have to wait for when the company makes any announcement.

Source: The Verge