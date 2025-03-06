Them's Fightin' Herds is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

It's Thursday, and that means PC gamers have another giveaway to claim from the Epic Games Store. Replacing Mages of Mystralia from last week, the company has now put up Them's Fightin' Herds as its newest freebie, a returning offer. As always, you have seven days to add the latest game permanently to your library.

This Mane6-developed 2D indie fighting game offers a cast of cartoon-inspired characters to play as. Despite the charming art style, the title is considered a highly competitive fighting experience, and it's highly praised for its tutorial system. Them's Fightin' Herds can be played in local and online versus modes with cross-play support. Rollback netcode is a feature for online matchmaking too.

The fighting system touts a streamlined four-button experience. As a plus, there's a Juggle Decay mechanic to stop players from achieving overly-long or even infinite combos.

For those wanting a less intense play session, a story mode is also included. This features an overworld exploration mechanic with platforming challenges as well as plenty of battles with AI fighters.

The developer describes the title like this:

Them’s Fightin’ Herds is a 2D fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. Beneath the cute and cuddly surface, a serious fighter awaits! Battle it out in local versus or online with rollback netcode. Streamlined combat mechanics blend accessibility and depth to create a robust combat system designed for both newcomers and veterans alike!

The Them's Fightin' Herds giveaway is now live on the Epic Games Store for all PC gamers. The title usually costs $19.99 to purchase, but for the next week, it's available for free. The giveaway will last until March 13, which is when another freebie will take its place.