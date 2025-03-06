Opera ends support for devices running iOS 14 or below

Credit: Opera

If you’re using an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, or earlier iPhone, you will no longer be able to get new versions of Opera on your device. The reason for that is Opera for iOS no longer works on devices running iOS 14 or below. The iPhone 6 series are the last devices not to get iOS 15.

Models up to the iPhone 12 series shipped with iOS 14, so if you’re still stuck on that version, and want to use the latest Opera releases, you need to update. Not only that, but running old iOS versions isn’t safe as security issues go unpatched.

Opera said that it had supported iOS 14 for as long as possible, but technical constraints mean it now has to abandon support for that OS version. Opera 5.4.2 is the version that deprecates support for older devices. If you do have an older device that can’t get iOS 15+, you can still install supported Opera versions (not the latest) by going to Account > Purchase History. You should only do that if you really need to, though.

Apple released iOS 14 back in September 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdowns. We are almost 5 years on from that now, so it’s probably a good idea to upgrade your operating system if you haven’t already. Most Apple devices that Opera still works on are capable of iOS 15 or above, so upgrading is an option for most who want to continue getting Opera updates.

Patrick Curtin, writing for Opera, said the browser maker has been notifying iOS 14 and lower users to upgrade over the last year. The company’s position is that users should upgrade to a newer version of iOS if they are able to, as Apple ended support for iOS 14 years ago, and now it is too.