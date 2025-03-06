AMD releases a massive GPU driver update with new cards support, AFMF 2.1, FSR 4, and more

Alongside the launch of new RX 9000 series graphics cards (check out our review here), AMD is releasing a big driver update. It adds support for plenty of new hardware, AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 4, AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2.1, new AI-powered features, AMD Radeon Image Sharpening 2, and more. There is also support for new games like Frag Punk and Split Fiction.

New AMD products that are now supported include the following:

GPUs CPUs AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

AMD Radeon RX 9070

AMD Radeon RX 7650 GRE AMD Ryzen Al Max+ 395

AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 (AMD Radeon 840M)

AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 (AMD Radeon 860M)

AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 (AMD Radeon 840M)

AMD Ryzen Al 7 350 (AMD Radeon 860M)

AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX with AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen 9 9850HX with AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with AMD Radeon Graphics

New features in the driver include the following:

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 4 (AMD FSR 4) Support is exclusively on AMD Radeon RX 9070 Series graphics cards.

AMD FSR 4 features a new upgrade toggle in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition that automatically upgrades supported games that have built-in AMD FSR 3.1 support to use the new ML-based AMD FSR 4 upscaling algorithm.

AMD FSR 4 will be available for over 30 games on Radeon RX 9070 Series Graphics Cards. For more information, click HERE. AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2.1 Improved frame generation image quality with reduced ghosting and better temporal tracking.

Support for AMD Radeon RX 6000, 7000, 9070 series graphics cards and AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors AI Enhanced Features in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Support is exclusively on AMD Radeon RX 9070 Series graphics cards.

AMD Chat AMD Chat is a GPU-accelerated, local offline chatbot with text and image generation capabilities. AMD Chat can answer common questions about a user’s AMD hardware and enable key features in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.

AMD Image Inspector AMD Image Inspector leverages AI to help AMD accelerate game quality improvements by capturing text and image diagnostic data.

AMD Install Manager AMD Install Manager is a new application that easily manages your AMD specific software installations. AMD Install Manager supports the installation of our new AMD Chat and the latest AMD Graphics and Chipset drivers. Users now have an option to “Automatically keep AMD Software up to date”, allowing the AMD Install Manager to update their installed drivers and software on-the-fly.

AMD Radeon Image Sharpening 2 Support is exclusively on AMD Radeon RX 9070 Series graphics cards. Now updated to provide stronger, more responsive sharpening in more use cases. AMD Radeon Image Sharpening 2 can now apply sharpening to games, videos or across the entire desktop.



And here is the rest of the changelog:

New Game Support FragPunk Split Fiction

AMD ROCm on WSL for AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) enables users with supported hardware to run workloads with AMD ROCm™ software on a Windows system, eliminating the need for dual boot set ups. The following has been added to WSL 2: Official support for Llama3 8B (via vLLM) and Stable Diffusion 3 models. Support for Hugging Face transformers. Support for Ubuntu 24.04. Find more information on ROCm on Radeon compatibility here and configuration of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) here.

AI Performance Improvements on AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Performance improvements to the following use cases: Up to 70% improvement on Adobe Lightroom AI enhance detail. Up to 13% improvement on Adobe Lightroom Denoise. Up to 40% improvement with Topaz Photo AI subtest. Up to 10% improvement on DaVinci resolve AI cases.

Developer Updates New AMD machine-readable GPU Instruction Set Architectures (ISAs) specifications updated to support AMD RDNA 4 and RDNA 3.5 architecture graphics cards. Learn more. New open-source AMD Advanced Interactive Streaming (AIS) SDK release, designed from the ground up to transform streaming from passive viewing into an immersive experience and AMD Advanced Media Framework (AMF) SDK updates. AMD Radeon Developer Tool Suite (RDTS) update with support for AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards coming soon. The RDTS includes the recently released Driver Experiments tool that enables low-level control over the behavior of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition for developers. Stay tuned to GPUOpen news for the latest news for developers.

Expanded HYPR-RX Support HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2. Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution with frame generation in: Farming Simulator 25 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Silent Hill 2

Expanded Vulkan Extension Support VK_EXT_depth_clamp_control Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan® extension support.

Fixed Issues and Improvements HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting. Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370.) Lower than expected performance may be observed in Delta Force on Radeon RX 7000 series graphics products. Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled.



You can download AMD's latest driver from the official support website. The rest of the changelog, including known issues, is available on the same page.