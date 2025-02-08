Civilization VII is coming to VR, exclusive to Meta Quest 3 and 3S

Following almost a 10-year wait, 4X genre fans are finally receiving the next installment in Firaxis Games' hit Civilization series this week. Right as Civilization VII standard edition owners are preparing to jump in though, publisher 2K has announced a new platform for the experience: virtual reality. The VR version will be exclusive to Meta's Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets. Check out the brand-new VR announcement trailer that was revealed at the Civ World Summit livestream above.

While true gameplay hasn't been revealed just yet of this version, from the trailer it looks like players will be experiencing the strategy game from a top-down tabletop-like perspective. PlaySide Studios is developing this port in partnership with Firaxis Games.

"You’ll be able to peer down from high above the Command Table to strategize your moves or lean all the way in to appreciate the finer details of your scouts, cities, armies, and Wonders," says Meta. "Watch your empire grow from your own museum looking out onto a vista personalized to your leader, or toggle to mixed reality at any time and the Command Table will adapt to its placement in your physical space."

The leaders of other civilizations will also appear around the table when they are making decisions or engaging in diplomatic relations with the player. Moreover, a separate space called The Archives will let players check on their own civilization's history and achievements.

The speed of the game will also be faster by default in this VR version, making sure players can finish a complete game in one session. The speed can be customized to be as slow or fast as required. Multiplayer support is confirmed too.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - VR is out in Spring 2025 on the Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets. Wishlist it here.