Deals: Yamaha RX-A4A 7.2 4K Dolby Atmos/Vision AVR, Klipsch Reference 1200SW subwoofer

A couple of days ago we covered the Klipsch R-620F deal that is available for just $259, its lowest price in over a year. For the price, they offer excellent sound quality so you should definitely check it out in case you are looking for great-sounding floorstanding speakers.

Following that, Klipsch has now dropped the price of the Reference Premiere RP-1200SW, its 12-inch subwoofer as it is now on sale for its lowest price (purchase link under the specs list below).

A subwoofer's job is to deliver the lower sub-bass, stuff that even floor-standing tower speakers can struggle with. The RP-1200SW claims to deliver just that as Klipsch says the unit can go as low as 16.5 Hz. And it should be plenty loud too since it is rated at 400 watts RMS (Class D so should be quite efficient) and is said to deliver 121 dB of maximum acoustic output.

The key specs of the Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-1200SW are given below:

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 16.5Hz - 138Hz +/- 3dB

MAXIMUM ACOUSTIC OUTPUT: 121dB

WOOFER 12" Ultra Long Throw Cerametallic

Bass Reflex via Front-Firing Aerofoil Slot Port

INPUTS: Dual RCA/LFE Line In, WA-2 Wireless Port



Get the Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-1200SW at the link below:

Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-1200SW 12" High Excursion Subwoofer: $711.28 (Amazon US)

Aside from the Klipsch subwoofer, Yamaha is offering its AVENTAGE RX-A4A AV receiver for its lowest ever price too. It packs popular features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, as well as DTS:X. Alongside those, it also has Cinema DSP (digital signal processor) 3D.

While the above features are meant to enhance the movie-watching experience, the AVENTAGE also comes with a Compressed Music Enhancer DSP that claims to restore lost data in compressed audio formats like MP3. The AVRs also features a high slew rate amplifier technology that should lead to lower distortions overall.

It also packs a technology called High-resolution Music Enhancer DSP that applies "Hi-bit high-sampling extension up to 96 kHz / 24-bit can be applied to lossless 44.1/48 kHz content such as from a CD (2-channel PCM) or a FLAC file".

Check out the key specs of the Yamaha RX-A4A AVENTAGE below:

Power Output: Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 135 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD) Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven):110 W (8 ohms, 0.06% THD) Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 165 W (8 ohms, 10% THD)

Connectivity: HDMI : 7 inputs / 3 output, HDMI eARC, HDMI Pass-through, HDMI Up-scaling, HDMI Up-conversion, Dolby Vision HDR 10+, VRR/ALLM Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, MusicCast Surround, USB Input, Network Port Digital Audio Input/Output (Optical, Coaxial) Analog Audio Input/Output, Phono Input Component Video Input/Output, Composite Video Input/Output 7.2 Preout, Headphone Output



Get the Yamaha RX-A4A AVENTAGE 7.2 AVR at the link below:

YAMAHA RX-A4A AVENTAGE 7.2-Channel AV Receiver with MusicCast, Cinema DSP, Dolby Vision/Atmos, and more: $799.95 (Amazon US)

