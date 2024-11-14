And that's a wrap: Google Pixel 5a receives its final update

It seems Google is treating the Pixel 5a with an unexpected additional update, likely its final one, as the device has reached the end of its software update cycle. The Google Pixel 5a was launched in August 2021 with a promise of three years of software updates. With that period now past, no one expected Google to treat the outgoing phone with another update.

However, it appears that Google just wanted to add a finishing touch to the Pixel 5a before fully ending support for it. According to a Reddit user, Various-Village-3536, the Pixel 5a has received the new software update with the model number AP2A.240805.005.S4.

It is quite an interesting update because, as reported, even after installation, the security patch remains in August 2024. However, the build number says AP2A.240805.005.S4, Nov 2024. In the absence of a changelog, it is uncertain if the update bumps the security to patch to November 2024 or not.

Thankfully, a Redditor delved into the update and found out the notable changes this final update brings for the Google Pixel 5a:

- crash fix for control of adaptive / brightness and screen timeout settings when user restrictions against settings changes is involved - when media player notification closed but not as a result of user interaction dismissing it, don't tell the media app that it was the user who dismissed - stability fix in Bluetooth routing when address not set - apparently at one point they may have looked into including 2024-09-05 security patches in this sunset update too but later turned around and removed it from scope of the update

Since the previous update, which introduced the August 2024 security patch arrived with version number AP2A.240805.005, and this one is labeled AP2A.240805.005.S4, it appears to be a minor update, at best. If you are still rocking a Pixel 5a and the device has picked up the update, then do let us know in the comments below the changes, if you can spot one.