TikTok is launching adult-only live streams, raises age requirement too

Whether you like it or not, TikTok is among the most popular apps globally and is the second-most popular video service in the United States for people under 35. As it continues to surge in terms of its userbase and deals with a wider variety of demographics, the company is looking into ways to ensure that age-appropriate content is shown to users of the platform. Now, it has announced that it is launching adult-only livestreams and is accordingly raising the age requirements too.

Currently, if you are 16 years or older, you can host a livestream. However, starting from November 23, only people older than 18 will be allowed to host livestreams. In addition, the company is also launching adult-only livestreams.

It is important to understand that adult-only livestreams aren't an invitation to publicize adult content on the platform. In fact, any broadcasted content will be required to adhere to the platform's rules. Its segregation is only way for content creators to ensure that minors aren't viewing material that is geared more towards adult audiences.

In a blog post, TikTok noted that:

[...] We plan to introduce a new way for creators to choose if they'd prefer to only reach an adult audience in their LIVE. For instance, perhaps a comedy routine is better suited for people over age 18. Or, a host may plan to talk about a difficult life experience and they would feel more comfortable knowing the conversation is limited to adults. We want our community to make the most of the opportunities LIVE can bring without compromising on safety. We believe these industry-leading updates can further protect the younger members of our community as they start and build their online presence.

The latest measure aims to curb the relaying of adult material to minors. However, just like any other social media platform, TikTok has faced multiple challenges in this area in the past. Back in April, it was being investigated by the U.S. for not moderating child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and a few weeks ago, we learned that it could be facing a significant fine for not safeguarding the privacy of minors on the platform.

Source: TikTok via TechCrunch