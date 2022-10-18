Logitech Brio with Windows Hello and 4K is 36% off on Amazon at only $127

A good webcam is a must for every modern computer, and if you are looking for a great all-around camera with extra advanced features, such as Windows Hello (still a rare find on external webcams), noise-canceling microphones, or high-resolution image, do not miss this deal on Logitech Brio 4K.

The Logitech Brio 4K is Logitech's flagship webcam with flagship capabilities. It supports the 4K resolution for extra-crisp video with as many details as possible and up to 5x HD zoom. Also, the webcam can output video at up to 90 FPS, and users can select one of three fields of view presets.

Other noteworthy features in the Logitech Brio 4K include dual omni-directional microphones with noise suppression so that your audience can hear you better and not get distracted by background sounds. Finally, there is a physical cover for extra privacy, a removable USB-C cable, and Windows Hello support that lets you sign into Windows securely.

The Logitech Brio 4K costs $199.99, but you can get this webcam with a big 36% discount on Amazon for only $127.95.

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam - $127.95 | 36% off on Amazon US

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.