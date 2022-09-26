Surface Duo is now available for only $299 on Amazon

The original Surface Duo Microsoft unveiled almost three years ago has hit its all-time low price on Amazon. What initially was a $1,399 dual-screen phone is now only a $299 dual-screen phone that also happens to be capable of running Windows 11 (unofficially, of course).

Although the original Surface Duo is mostly considered an overpriced flop due to lackluster software, an outdated processor, and a bad camera, some users consider this quirky device a perfect alternative to Kindle or just a fun Android smartphone with two screens and an over-engineered hinge. And now, a $299 price tag will help potential Surface Duo buyers forgive its numerous shortcomings.

You can save on two configurations of the original Surface Duo. Discounts are available for the base 128GB configuration and the more expensive 256GB variant.

The second-gen Surface Duo is also in stock and available with a discount. Those wanting to get their hands on the Microsoft dual-screen Android smartphone should not pass by this deal, especially considering that Microsoft is currently struggling with fixing supply issues.

Microsoft is hosting a Surface event next month, where it is expected to unveil the next-gen Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio. There are no rumors about the third-gen Surface Duo, but even if Microsoft showed the Surface Duo "3," it probably would not cost $299.

Would you consider buying the original Surface Duo for only $299?

