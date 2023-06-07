Twitter has doubled the time limit to edit published tweets, but it's still paid

Twitter Blue users now have more time to edit their tweets after hitting the Tweet button. The social media giant announced that Blue subscribers "now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets." The feature was introduced last year but users were only given up to 30 minutes to correct their mistakes.

The announcement was made via the official Twitter Blue handle which initially tweeted that the edit window was 30 minutes creating some confusion among the users. However, the tweet was updated after a few minutes to reflect that the edit window has been doubled.

Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets. — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) June 7, 2023

Ever since its arrival, the ability to edit tweets has remained under the Twitter Blue umbrella. One thing to note is users can only edit original tweets and quote tweets as part of the feature to make changes like updating text, tagging someone, or reordering attached media. Users can also view previous versions of a tweet by clicking on the "Last edited" option.

Twitter Blue subscription, which starts at $8/mo, brings other perks such as a longer limit of up to 10,000 characters, priority in search and conversation rankings, NFT profile pictures, longer video uploads, reader mode, custom app icons, and more.

However, the paid tier strips away essential features from free users, like SMS two-factor authentication and the recently announced encrypted DMs. Despite being paid, Twitter's monthly subscription still doesn't offer an ad-free experience to the users. For now, Twitter says on its support page that it's "working on a feature that will reduce the number of ads you see."

The latest change comes weeks after Linda Yaccarino joined the company as the new CEO of Twitter and X Corp. Twitter's previous decision to ditch legacy blue checkmarks for its paid Blue offering has resulted in criticism and reports of impersonation. In order to combat misleading media on its platform, Twitter launched a feature called Community Notes after the company asked academics to pay a $42,000 monthly fee or stop using its API.