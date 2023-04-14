Twitter now allows its Blue subscribers to post tweets of up to 10,000 characters

Twitter has announced that it’s giving Twitter Blue customers the ability to post tweets with up to 10,000 characters and apply bold or italic text formatting. In addition to these features, customers can enable Subscriptions on their account to earn an income on Twitter. To apply for that, customers need to tap on Monetization in settings to apply.

We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting.



Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable… — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) April 14, 2023

Allowing users to make posts of up to 10,000 characters is a huge shift from what’s already allowed. Back in the day, you had to be very efficient as the character limit was 140 characters. It then doubled the limit to 280 characters. The latest update could change the very nature of Twitter as the content will be much longer.

With regards to monetization, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that followers can become subscribers of any type of material including long-form posts and even hours of video content. For the first 12 months, Twitter won’t be keeping any of the money creators make, they'll just lose money associated with fees on iOS and Android, or payment processors.

Leading by example, Musk has launched a subscription product on his Twitter account where he charges users $4 to see private tweets that he issues.

Source: Twitter via CNBC