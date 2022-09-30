Twitter gives a glimpse at the first editable tweet

The latest tweak to its own tweet from Twitter signals that the launch of the new ‘Edit’ button could be imminent.

We had already reported earlier that Twitter was working on making tweets editable and the feature was in the active stages of development. More than three weeks later, the micro-blogging platform has again shown us a teaser of the upcoming feature.

The sample tweet from the Twitter Blue account shows how the edited tweets will show up upon rollout. What also appears to be important is that every edited tweet will be labeled as ‘Edited’, minimizing chances of its misuse.

Moreover, you’ll also notice a clickable link. When clicked, it will direct the reader to the editing history page showing whether a tweet was changed to add or delete something valuable, or simply to correct a typo.

We’ll have more information about how this change is perceived by the users as awareness spreads and it becomes available to more people. The feature will initially be available to Twitter Blue subscribers. Subscriptions for Twitter Blue are paid on a monthly basis and are priced regionally based on the current US price of $4.99.