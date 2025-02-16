Ubisoft announces R6 Siege X, a "major evolution" that will get a 3-hour reveal in March

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most long-running and successful live service games, with it now celebrating 10 years of being online. There are some huge changes coming to the game though, as Ubisoft had a surprise for fans tuning into the latest Six Invitational championship weekend today, revealing Siege X as the next evolution of the tactical shooter. Check out the teaser trailer above.

Ubisoft was quick to confirm that this will not be a sequel to the Rainbow Six franchise, and instead will take the form of an overhaul for the Rainbow Six Siege experience.

"It is not Siege 2, and it’s not just another update. It’s a major evolution," says game director Joshua Mills. "We’re expanding and reinforcing the very foundation of Siege to ensure it remains the pinnacle of tactical PVP first-person shooters."

Ubisoft is hosting a dedicated reveal event just for Siege X soon. The showcase will go live on March 13th at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm CET. This will last for a whopping three hours according to the announcement on stage today.

"This means major graphical and audio upgrades, refined game-feel, and new ways to enjoy the game, all while staying true to what makes the core of Siege so special," continues Mills. This may be hinting at more game modes coming to the game, that has been centered around the bomb plant and defusal since launch.

Judging from the teaser trailer, it looks like rappelling will get much more agile in Siege X, while the focus on the helicopter may mean players might be able to enter the maps via the aircraft much like in Rainbow Six Vegas. Siege is already known for its highly destructive maps, but it seems even more interactable environments are incoming with the upgrade.

To prepare for this Siege X overhaul, Ubisoft has named the first season of Year 10 Operation Prep Phase. This will land with a new Operator named Rauora that can drop a bulletproof smart cover on doorways in the coming weeks. It's unclear how long players will have to wait for Siege X to launch following its reveal event in March.

