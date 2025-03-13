Rainbow Siege X delivers 6v6 mode, visual overhaul, and partial free-to-play launch

For 10 years, Rainbow Six Siege has been receiving seasons upon seasons of content updates from Ubisoft, building up a loyal fanbase but also making the onboarding experience a difficult one for anyone new looking to jump in. Now, the multiplayer tactical FPS is going through a complete overhaul, and even a slight name change. Ubisoft today fully unveiled Rainbow Siege X.

As Ubisoft says, this is not a sequel or a complete rework, but more of an upgrade to bring the game to the current generation of hardware, while also revamping the foundation of the experience.

One of the major changes is the addition of another game mode that will sit right alongside the tactical five versus five bomb defusal mode that's been a staple since the title's launch. Titled Dual Front, this mode offers six versus six action with fully enabled respawns and without any Attacker and Defender operator restrictions.

Taking place in an area much larger map than usual for Siege, the map offers sectors for each team to defend and attack. This allows both parties to go and "plant" a sabotage kit in the opposing team's sector, but making sure that their own base doesn't get raided in the meantime. Check out the Dual Mode explanation video from Ubisoft below:

Aside from Dual Front, the standard five versus five mode and its maps are being put through various modernization efforts too. Here are the highlights straight from Ubisoft:

Modernized 5v5 maps boast new lighting and shadows (including your own, so don't give away your position!), with double the texture resolution and an optional 4K texture download on PC. Destructible materials have been revamped as well, enhancing the game's signature environmental destructibility. At launch, five maps will be modernized - Clubhouse, Chalet, Border, Bank, and Kafe - with three more map modernizations coming each season.

Destructible ingredients offer new tactical opportunities in the environment. Red gas pipes will spout a progress-inhibiting jet of fire when damaged, and eventually explode with area-denying flames. Fire extinguishers will burst with a thick cloud of lingering smoke, concussing any Operator who happens to be close by. Metal detectors are now interactable and can be smashed or temporarily disabled with EMPs.

Rappel navigation has been upgraded with new motion capture so players can move more fluidly, sprint horizontally on rappel, and maneuver around building corners.

The audio overhaul is a complete rework of audio propagation and reverberation, better enabling players to gather intel about other Operators' positions, movements, and actions.

A new communication wheel better facilitates non-verbal callouts, allowing players to place different pings in the environment to better strategize with teammates.

Weapon inspect allows you to take a closer look at the cosmetic customization of your weapon while in a match.

A new pick and ban system for Ranked matches will have teams make simultaneous choices to accelerate the process, and make a fresh round of choices when teams switch between attacking and defending sides, allowing for more strategic adaptability.

A new onboarding flow of tutorials and skill trainings will help players master the basics and get prepped for competitive matches.

Siege X will also be a partially free-to-play experience when it launches, offering unlimited access to Dual Front, up to 26 operators via in-game progression, and all unranked playlists. Paying to unlock the rest of the game will get players access to Ranked and Siege Cup competitive modes, as well as more operators. Current owners will be upgraded to the premium version and keep all their previous content too.

Rainbow Six Siege X is launching with Dual Front and all the above-mentioned upgrades on June 10. Ahead of that though, a closed beta is now live on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 until March 19 for anyone wanting to try out Dual Front early. Fans can gain access by watching a partnered creator on Twitch that's playing the experience.