Ubisoft unveils Siege X year 10 roadmap, new PC and console requirements, and more details

Ubisoft had already announced earlier this year that it's bringing a complete overhaul to Rainbow Six Siege in 2025, making the title partially free-to-play, introducing a new dual-objective standard game mode, upgrading graphics, and more. While the full release of Rainbow Six Siege X is only a few weeks away, Ubisoft has now announced what it has planned for the tactical shooter for the rest of the year.

Alongside the launch of Siege X in June, Ubisoft is delivering Operation Daybreak as the second season of Year 10. This will carry a rework of the Operator Clash. With it, players will be able to deploy her shield onto the ground and activate the taser effect remotely, offering new angles of attack. Check out the gameplay trailer above to see the changes in action.

Ubisoft is also implementing some new anti-cheat and anti-toxicity measures with the season, saying it will be pushing fresh game executables to players to make sure cheat-makers cannot adapt in time. The new Reputation System has also made a difference, lowering the number of abusive language and texts players hurl at each other during games significantly.

Coming up in Season 3 is a new defensive Operator from Switzerland and three map updates, followed by more remastered Operators, fresh weapons, even more map updates, as well as events in Season 4.

With the fresh upgrades to graphics, Siege X is getting updated system requirements on PC:

Category Minimum High Ultra
Resolution 1080p 1080p, 1440p, 2160p 2160p
Frame Rate 60 FPS 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front) 120 FPS
CPU AMD Ryzen 3 3100, Intel i3-8100 AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Intel i5-10400,
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, Intel i5-11600K		 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel i5-11600K
GPU NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB,
AMD RX 5500 XT 4GB,
Intel Arc A380 6GB		 NVIDIA RTX 2060 6GB,
RTX 3070 8GB,
RTX 3080 10GB,
AMD RX 6600 8GB,
RX 6700 XT 8GB,
RX 6800 XT 16GB		 NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB,
AMD RX 7900 XT 20GB
RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB
OS Windows 10/11,
DirectX 12		 Windows 11,
DirectX 12		 Windows 11,
DirectX 12
Storage 65 GB SSD 65 GB SSD 110 GB SSD

Next, here's how consoles will handle the new launch:

Platform Mode Resolution Target Performance

PS5

 Performance 2160p 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)
Quality 2160p 60 FPS

PS5 Pro

 Performance 2160p 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)
Quality 2160p 60 FPS

Xbox Series S

 Performance 1080p 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)
Quality 1728p 60 FPS

Xbox Series X

 Performance 2160p 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)
Quality 2160p 60 FPS

Siege X is releasing on June 10 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 as a free update to the base game. Game Pass and Ubisoft Plus Premium subscription holders are receiving the upgrade on day one too.

However, earlier than that, Siege X is hitting testing servers for PC players. Starting May 20 at 6 AM PT, the test will be available via the Ubisoft Connect library as a fresh tile for download. The Siege X test server will close on June 9.

