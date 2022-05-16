Ubisoft+ is coming to PlayStation alongside a free Classics tier for PS Plus

Ubisoft's own game subscription program, Ubisoft+, is heading to another platform. With the announcement coming alongside the all-new PlayStation Plus game lineup reveal, Sony console owners will soon be able to utilize the Ubisoft subscription on their platforms. That's not all, however, as a hefty chunk of Ubisoft games are also joining PlayStation Plus at the launch of the revamped Game Pass-like services of Sony in June.

The announcement that Ubisoft+ is heading to consoles first dropped in January this year, with an Xbox launch being confirmed. Ubisoft+ has so far been available on PC (originally Uplay+), Stadia, and Luna. Like on those platforms, the complete version of the subscription is expected to cost $14.99 per month on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, offering access to both new and old Ubisoft releases, plus their DLC in most cases. A launch date is yet to be announced.

However, what’s most interesting is the Ubisoft+ Classics tier, which is a brand-new development only available on Sony platforms, at least for now.

This streamlined version of the full Ubisoft+ subscription will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra ($14.99 per month) and PlayStation Plus Premium ($17.99 per month) subscribers at no extra cost. Here are the 27 titles that will be available day-one with the launch of Sony's new services in June:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

"With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles," said Ubisoft senior vice president of partnerships, Chris Early. "This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, wherever they are."

Ubisoft plans to increase the number of games available in Ubisoft+ Classics to 50 before the end of 2022. While this is only announced for PlayStation, we may see a similar reveal happening for Xbox later, perhaps as a new paid tier or folding it into the $15 per month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service like EA Play.

Sony is bringing out the new PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium services in a staggered pattern across its supported regions, launching in Asia on May 24, Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23. Head here to find the first-party and third-party games included in all the tiers on day one.