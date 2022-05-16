Here are some of the launch titles for the new PlayStation Plus plans

Over a month ago, Sony announced that it is revamping its PlayStation Plus plans in a bid to offer stronger competition to Xbox Game Pass. The company will soon be offering three tiers, namely: PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium.
The first is effectively what we have right now and comes in at the same price of $59.99/year. Extra will additionally offer access to hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games eventually at $99.99/year. Finally, we have Premium, which will also grant access to classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games for streaming and downloading at $119.99/year. In regions where cloud-streaming is not available, Deluxe will be offered instead of Premium, which only allows you to download classic games at a lower price point. Both Premium and Deluxe will also give you access to time-limited game trials.
Today, Sony has finally taken the wraps off some of its launch titles for all tiers. In a separate blog post on its own website, Ubisoft has announced that Ubisoft+ Classics is coming to PlayStation Plus plans too, do check out all the details here.
Sony has also noted that select classic games in PS Plus will offer improved framerates, higher resolution, a revamped interface to save and rewind your game at any time, and more. People who already own digital versions of classic games will also be able to download them directly from the PlayStation Store without signing up for a subscription or paying again.
Without further ado, here's a list of the launch titles for the new PlayStation Plus tiers:
PS4/PS5 games
PlayStation Studios
- Alienation
- Bloodborne
- Concrete Genie
- Days Gone
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Demon's Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Everybody's Golf
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut
- God of War
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Infamous First Light
- Infamous Second Son
- Knack
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Resogun
- Returnal
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- WipEout Omega Collection
Third Party-Partners
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Celeste
- Cities: Skylines
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Dead Cells
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- For Honor
- Hollow Knight
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NBA 2K22
- Outer Wilds
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
Classic games (PS1 and PSP)
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape
- Hot Shots Golf
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Syphon Filter
- Super Stardust Portable
Third Party Partners
- Mr. Driller
- Tekken 2
- Worms World Party
- Worms Armageddon
Classic games (Remasters)
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- FantaVision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Wild Arms 3
Third Party Partners
- Bioshock Remastered
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
PS3 games (cloud-streaming only)
- Crash Commando
- Demon’s Souls
- echochrome
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Ico
- Infamous
- Infamous 2
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Puppeteer
- rain
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Resistance 3
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
Third Party Partners
- Asura’s Wrath
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- F.E.A.R.
- Lost Planet 2
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
Sony has also talked about time-limited game trials available for Premium and Deluxe plans only. Basically, these allow you to play select games for up to two hours, empowering your purchase decision for the full game. Time is only counted when you are inside the game, fortunately. The following titles have been announced for time-limited trials currently:
Time-limited trials
PlayStation Studios
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Horizon Forbidden West
Third Party Partners
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Farming Simulator 22
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland
- WWE 2K22
Finally, it is important to note that none of these catalogs or tiers are static. PlayStation Plus Essential will get new games on the second Tuesday of every month - which is what happens right now. Meanwhile, Extra, Premium, and Deluxe will get new additions in the middle of each month.
The revamped PlayStation Plus tiers will launch in Asia on May 24, followed by Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23.
8 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement