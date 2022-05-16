Here are some of the launch titles for the new PlayStation Plus plans

Over a month ago, Sony announced that it is revamping its PlayStation Plus plans in a bid to offer stronger competition to Xbox Game Pass. The company will soon be offering three tiers, namely: PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium.

The first is effectively what we have right now and comes in at the same price of $59.99/year. Extra will additionally offer access to hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games eventually at $99.99/year. Finally, we have Premium, which will also grant access to classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games for streaming and downloading at $119.99/year. In regions where cloud-streaming is not available, Deluxe will be offered instead of Premium, which only allows you to download classic games at a lower pr﻿ice point. Both Premium and Deluxe will also give you access to time-limited game trials.

Today, Sony has finally taken the wraps off some of its launch titles for all tiers. In a separate blog post on its own website, Ubisoft has announced that Ubisoft+ Classics is coming to PlayStation Plus plans too, do check out all the details here.

Sony has also noted that select classic games in PS Plus will offer improved framerates, higher resolution, a revamped interface to save and rewind your game at any time, and more. People who already own digital versions of classic games will also be able to download them directly from the PlayStation Store without signing up for a subscription or paying again.

Without further ado, here's a list of the launch titles for the new PlayStation Plus tiers:

PS4/PS5 games

PlayStation Studios

Alienation

Bloodborne

Concrete Genie

Days Gone

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

Everybody's Golf

Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut

God of War

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn

Infamous First Light

Infamous Second Son

Knack

LittleBigPlanet 3

LocoRoco Remastered

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Matterfall

MediEvil

Patapon Remastered

Patapon 2 Remastered

Resogun

Returnal

Shadow of the Colossus

Tearaway Unfolded

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Until Dawn

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

WipEout Omega Collection

Third Party-Partners

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Batman: Arkham Knight

Celeste

Cities: Skylines

Control: Ultimate Edition

Dead Cells

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

For Honor

Hollow Knight

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mortal Kombat 11

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NBA 2K22

Outer Wilds

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Classic games (PS1 and PSP)

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Syphon Filter

Super Stardust Portable

Third Party Partners

Mr. Driller

Tekken 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

Classic games (Remasters)

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Wild Arms 3

Third Party Partners

Bioshock Remastered

Borderlands The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

PS3 games (cloud-streaming only)

Crash Commando

Demon’s Souls

echochrome

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Ico

Infamous

Infamous 2

Infamous: Festival of Blood

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Puppeteer

rain

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

Third Party Partners

Asura’s Wrath

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

F.E.A.R.

Lost Planet 2

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Sony has also talked about time-limited game trials available for Premium and Deluxe plans only. Basically, these allow you to play select games for up to two hours, empowering your purchase decision for the full game. Time is only counted when you are inside the game, fortunately. The following titles have been announced for time-limited trials currently:

Time-limited trials

PlayStation Studios

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Horizon Forbidden West

Third Party Partners

Cyberpunk 2077

Farming Simulator 22

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

WWE 2K22

Finally, it is important to note that none of these catalogs or tiers are static. PlayStation Plus Essential will get new games on the second Tuesday of every month - which is what happens right now. Meanwhile, Extra, Premium, and Deluxe will get new additions in the middle of each month.

The revamped PlayStation Plus tiers will launch in Asia on May 24, followed by Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23.