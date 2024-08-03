uBlock Origin developer recommends switching to uBlock Lite as Chrome flags the extension

Google recently released Chrome 127 in the Stable Channel, and the update caused some commotion among certain customers. Those using the uBlock Origin extension, one of the most popular and well-received ad blockers, noticed that the browser now flags the extension with the following message:

uBlock Origin: This extension may soon no longer be supported. Remove or replace it with similar extensions from the Chrome Web Store.

Makers of the uBlock Origin extension published an article on GitHub that explained why Google Chrome claims uBlock Origin "may soon no longer be supported." Long story short, the message appears due to Google's plans to deprecate Manifest V2-based extensions in favor of Manifest V3.

For those unfamiliar, Manifest is a set of rules that defines how extensions integrate into browsers and interact with web pages. Migration from Manifest V2 to V3 has been long in the making. It faced tremendous criticism from users and developers, forcing Google to delay its plans and implement various changes to address complaints.

Despite multiple changes, Manifest V3 still imposes significant limitations on browser extensions, especially content blockers. There is no Manifest V3-based uBlock Origin, so the developer recommends uBlock Origin Lite, a "pared-down" Manifest V3-compliant version of the extension.

Like uBlock Origin, uBlock Lite prioritizes reliability and efficiency, but it has to compromise some features that are now impossible with Manifest V3. There is a dedicated web page that describes the difference between uBO and uBO Lite.

Since the switch to Manifest V3 cripples the extension quite a lot, the developer does not plan to implement an automatic upgrade in the Chrome Web Store. Therefore, users can either stick to it until the bitter end or look for Manifest V3-compliant alternatives, such as uBO Lite or others:

Manifest v2 uBO will not be automatically replaced by Manifest v3 uBOL. uBOL is too different from uBO for it to silently replace uBO -- you will have to explicitly make a choice as to which extension should replace uBO according to your own prerogatives. Ultimately whether uBOL is an acceptable alternative to uBO is up to you, it's not a choice that will be made for you.

According to the most recent announcement, Google plans to finish the migration to Manifest V3 by the end of 2025. However, enterprise customers will have the ability to continue using Manifest V2 extensions for six more months. Interestingly, Mozilla, the only mainstream browser maker that does not use Chromium, does not plan to ditch Manifest V2 extensions. Therefore, uBlock Origin will continue working in Firefox and other browsers that do not intend to deprecate V2 extensions.

