Save 24% on 2TB MSI Spatium M570 PRO PCIe Gen 5 SSD, now at all-time low price

The MSI SPATIUM M570 PRO is currently one of the most affordable 2TB PCIe Gen 5 drives. It comes with an absolutely massive heatsink with three copper pipes for proper heat dissipation, so you get peace of mind that your SSD will not overheat under heavy loads. Right now, you can get it with a big 24% discount, saving yourself $80.

According to MSI, the SPATIUM M570 PRO can operate at speeds of up to 12,400 MB per second read and 11,800 MB per second write. Considering that such speeds often generate a lot of heat, MSI took extra care to equip the drive with a big heatsink. The manufacturer claims the heatsink lowers the temperature by up to 20C. Just make sure your case has enough space to accommodate this big drive and its radiator.

It is also worth noting that the maximum speeds are only possible on systems with PCIe Gen 5 support, which includes AMD's and Intel's latest platforms. While you can use it with Gen 4 or even Gen 3 systems, the maximum speed will be notably slower. As for the total board write counter (TBW), MSI promises up to 3000 cycles, so you should get plenty of lifespan from this drive.

2TB MSI SPATIUM M570 PRO PCIe Gen 5 SSD - $249.99 | 24% off on Amazon US

