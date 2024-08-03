Save $100 ASUS Vivobook S 15 with Snapdragon X Elite

The new Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm's latest processors are only several months old, but there are already some decent discounts, which make the devices more affordable and appealing to the masses. Right now, you can save $100 on the ASUS Vivobook S 15, a big 15-inch computer with an OLED display, a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 1TB SSD, and more.

The Vivobook S 15 has a fast 120Hz OLED display with a 3K resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. The laptop is one of Copilot+ PCs, which means it has a dedicated neural processing unit that powers extra features, such as Windows Studio Effects, image co-creator in Paint, and more.

In addition, Copilot+ PCs will soon have access to the Recall feature, which allows you to track all your activities and get back to them at any moment. As of right now, Microsoft is testing it with Insiders, and you can join them after buying one of Copilot+ PCs.

Connectivity-wise, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 has two USB 4.0 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Type-A, a microSD reader, one HDMI 2.1, and one audio jack. The computer also supports Wi-Fi 7 and boasts a big 70Wh battery with plenty of work time thanks to the efficiency of Qualcomm's latest processors.

