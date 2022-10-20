Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu” made available for download

Canonical has announced the availability of Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”. This is described by the company as an interim release that is aimed at improving the experience for enterprise developers and IT administrators. It comes with the newest toolchains and applications for the IoT ecosystem. Unlike LTS versions of Ubuntu, such as Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, this interim release will only receive support for nine months.

Providing comment on the Kinetic Kudu, CEO Mark Shuttleworth said:

“Connected devices are an exciting area of innovation that also create new digital risks in the home and the business. We are focused on enabling a new generation of easy to use and highly secure IoT, so these developers in particular will find a number of quality of life improvements for embedded device and remote development in Ubuntu 22.10. This release also brings new capabilities to our enterprise management story. The new Landscape beta makes it easier than ever to administer your entire Ubuntu estate across any architecture.”

In the desktop edition of Ubuntu, the first thing users will notice is the inclusion of GNOME 43 which supports GTK4 theming for better performance and consistency. When you press the menu in the top right, you’ll get access to Quick Settings which give you faster access to things like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dark mode, and power settings.

Under-the-hood, Ubuntu 22.10 brings Pipewire with support for more audio devices and better Bluetooth connectivity. Linux 5.19 is also included, bringing improved power performance on Intel devices and support for multithreaded decompression, which leads to improved multicore desktop Snap performance.

For developers, Kinetic Kudu brings toolchain updates to Ruby, Go, GCC, and Rust. It also comes with debuginfod to help developers and admins debug programs shipped with Ubuntu.

The Kinetic Kudu is a stable release of Ubuntu, so it should be fine to use on your everyday machines, however, if you don’t want the hassle of having to upgrade again in nine months it may be better for you to stick to the LTS version of Ubuntu which is supported until 2027. To grab this update, just head over to the Ubuntu downloads page and select the version you would like.

Source: Ubuntu