You can soon schedule posts and reels within the Instagram app

For the longest time, many social media creators and managers relied on third-party tools to schedule their posts on Instagram. Those days might soon come to an end, as the platform is reportedly testing a way to schedule posts and reels within the Instagram app.

“We are testing the ability to schedule content with a percentage of our global community,” a spokesperson for Meta, Instagram's parent company, said in a statement.

Twitter user @WFBrother posted a screenshot demoing the feature. While creating a new post or reel, a user can go to Advanced Settings where they can turn on the toggle for “Schedule this post." They can then set a time and date when they want the content to go live. They can also reschedule their content if necessary.

You can schedule posts and reels by going to Advanced settings when creating new content. #Instagram @MattNavarra pic.twitter.com/yJykq108wK — ㆅ (@WFBrother) October 18, 2022

Meta did not say when the feature will be available to the general public.

App researcher and mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi first uncovered the new functionality in July. Instagram, however, told TechCrunch at the time that it was an “early prototype of an experience that we are not publicly testing.”

Since 2020, Meta has been offering the Instagram scheduling feature through Facebook Creator Studio. The new in-app scheduling feature, however, could benefit those who don’t have access to special social media management software.

Source: TechCrunch